In early January 2019 the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse wherein 81-year-old Albert Vance was accused of sexually abusing two females under the age of 18, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.
Throughout the course of this investigation it was learned, while being the custodian of these juveniles, Vance sexually abused both girls between the years of 2012-18, according to the State Police.
Vance was arrested and charged with sexual abuse by parent/ guardian or custodian, to which he entered a guilty plea. These events occurred in the Nicholas County area.
On Wednesday Nov. 6, Vance was sentenced by Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen Callaghan to no less than 10 nor more than 20 years in a state penitentiary.