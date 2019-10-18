A 35-year-old man, who had plans to molest his daughter's 15-year-old friend but instead got a surprise meeting with police, pleaded guilty Tuesday to soliciting a minor for illegal sexual activity before Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.
Nicholas Webster of Cool Ridge had sent his daughter's female friend "entirely inappropriate messages" in May 2018, according to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller.
The child reported the text messages to an adult, and the adult then notified Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, said Keller.
The prosecuting attorney presented text messages from Webster to the girl, in which Webster admitted that he knew the child was 15. In texts, Webster made arrangements to meet with the child.
He did not know that Raleigh Sheriff's detectives were reading his texts and setting up a meeting.
"He was under Raleigh County Sheriff's surveillance," said Keller. "He stopped off before the meeting and bought condoms and (the alcoholic) Mike's Hard Lemonade.
"He was on video purchasing those items."
Keller said Webster went to the arranged meeting spot, expecting to meet the 15-year-old girl. He was greeted by deputies.
"He denied to the police that he knew her age but admitted that she was the friend of his little girl," said Keller. "He did admit to police in his statement that his purpose was to have sex with her."
During the plea hearing, Webster agreed the state had sufficient evidence to prove that he knew the child's age.
Webster's plea means that he faces a potential penalty of two to 10 years in a state penitentiary plus lifetime registration as a sex offender with the West Virginia State Police.
At Keller's request, Dimlich revoked Webster's bond and remanded him to Southern Regional Jail to await his Dec. 16 sentencing.