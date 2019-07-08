A man was arrested following a shooting incident in Beckley on Monday.
According to a press release, police arrived at the 3200 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive at approximately 5:55 a.m. to find a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, Otho Shrewsbury, 51, of Beckley, was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding, unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of wanton endangerment.
The victim was subsequently transported by EMS to a local hospital to treat nonlife-threatening injuries.
This investigation is considered active.
