A man wearing a monkey mask robbed City National Bank on Monday morning, Beckley Police Department Lt. David Allard said.
Allard said the unarmed person walked into the bank at 101 S. Kanahwa St. around 10:18 a.m. The person, who was dressed in a hoodie and a jacket and wearing white tennis shoes, presented the demands to the clerk on a piece of paper.
"He handed a note to the teller, indicating his intention," said Allard.
The teller gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the robber.
"They complied, which is what we would tell anyone in their position to do," Allard noted.
Witnesses outside the bank told police they saw the alleged robber riding a getaway bicycle on Prince Street.
By 12:30 p.m., police had found items of clothing and the monkey mask, which the man had apparently discarded, said Allard.
Police dogs were brought out to the search, and police were searching for the robber at 2:45 p.m.