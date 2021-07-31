A Hilltop man has been charged with two felonies following a Thursday domestic incident in the Hilltop area, said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Evidence indicated that a man allegedly choked a woman during the incident. It was further determined the man had two prior domestic violence convictions.
Danville W. Daniels was charged with strangulation and third offense domestic battery. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals may also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.