Oak Hill Police Department officers are investigating a fatal traffic accident that resulted in a pedestrian being killed Wednesday around 8 p.m., a press release from OHPD reported.
The pedestrian was struck while walking on East Main Street and transported to Plateau Medical Center immediately after the accident, where he was declared dead.
The driver who struck the man remained at the accident site and was released by police.
The incident is still under investigation. Officers are relying on surveillance from a business, along with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, to reconstruct the accident and determine the cause, according to police.
Police did not release the identity of the victim or the driver on Thursday.