A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges after shooting his girlfriend during an incident Wednesday morning.
Officers with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were called at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday to respond to a residence in Smithers by a woman who said she had been shot by her boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
She also told 911 operators that she had locked herself in her bathroom for her safety and that her boyfriend was still inside the house.
When Fayette County deputies and assisting officers with the Smithers and Montgomery police departments arrived on the scene, they found the boyfriend, Henry Lee Chapman II, 39, outside of the house.
Jan-Care Ambulance was also called to home to treat the woman for her injuries.
Upon securing and searching Chapman, officers found a loaded pistol, a clear bag containing approximately 22 grams of heroin and $2,150 in cash.
Further investigation showed that Chapman shot the woman with a 9mm handgun.
It was further found that Chapman had been convicted in Fayette County Circuit Court for a felony sexual assault offense dating back to 2006.
As a result, Chapman was charged with malicious wounding, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and prohibited person in possession of fire.