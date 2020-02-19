A 29-year-old man was at Southern Regional Jail Tuesday evening on charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy and intent to deliver.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested David Walker in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Southern Regional Jail records.
Walker allegedly shot another man at a house on Cohen Street on Monday.
The man was at a local hospital when he told deputies that Walker had shot him.
Deputies arrested Walker and allegedly found around $1,600 worth of drugs at his house, according to media reports.