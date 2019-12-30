A Fayette County man has been arrested, accused of stealing a car in the Hico area, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a press release Monday.
"Early this morning. the Fayette County Sheriff's Department began investigating a vehicle theft complaint in Hico," Fridley stated. "A neighbor nearby seen the vehicle leave the area at about 4 am.
"Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and suspect in the Mount Hope area a short time later."
Police arrested Triston Kincaid of Cunard on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny, according to the release.
Fridley asked anyone with information to call the Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or to send a message on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department."