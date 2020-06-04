Man arrested, charged with impersonating an officer, DUI

PRINCETON – A Mercer County man arrested after a crash is facing charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and DUI after FBI and special police badges were found inside his wrecked vehicle.
Jeffery Trail, 52, of Princeton was arrested after the 2004 Yukon XL he was driving ran off Brickyard Road near Princeton, hit a wooden fence, and then struck a porch before striking a tree and stopping, Deputy D.A. Calloway of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said in his report.
Calloway said that when he arrived at the scene Tuesday, he saw Trail “erratically rustling through his vehicle.”
“I attempted to speak with the driver, Jeffery Trail, and asked for him to exit the vehicle,” Calloway stated. “Mr. Trail would comply, but immediately turn from me and get back in the vehicle in an attempt to grab something or hide something. This happened three times.”
Trail appeared to be under the influence “of some type of narcotic and due to his erratic motions and for our safety Deputy Moore detained Mr. Trail and conducted a frisk of his person, doing so, Deputy Moore and Lt. Cary located a loaded Taurus .380-compact handgun as well as a syringe in his right cargo pocket.”
An ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) badge was found in Trail’s left front pocket along with another syringe,” Calloway said.
“In Mr. Trail’s back pocket, a pack of L&M cigarettes were located with a small bag of green leafy substance, “also known as marijuana,” packed inside the cigarette pack, he said.
A second gun, a Taurus 9-mm, was found in the vehicle along with FBI and special police badges. A locked tool box with a strong odor of marijuana was found and seized. A search warrant was being obtained to examine its contents, Calloway said in his report. K9 Bruno, who his handled by Calloway, checked the box “and found positive indication of narcotics.”
After receiving a signed affidavit for a search warrant, deputies opened Trail’s tool box and found 5.4 grams of ICE(METH), 3.46 grams of a substance consistent with heroin, marijuana grinders, six syringes, handcuffs, an FBI badge, glass cylinder containing an unknown white powder, a glass cylinder containing ICE (METH), three pills identified as IP203 Acetaminophen and Oxycodone and an electronic scale, according to Calloway’s report.
Trail was arrested for suspected DUI, simple possession and impersonating a police officer. He was being held Wednesday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.