Man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Fayette County

A St. Albans man is facing several charges after fleeing police in Fayette County on Thursday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County 911 Center advised law enforcement officers in the Montgomery area at approximately 10 a.m. to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle. As area officers were searching for the truck, OnStar alerted them that the truck had traveled to Mount Carbon on Deepwater Mountain Rd.
Once a deputy spotted the truck in a wide spot on the side of the road, the driver, Phillip Terry Delany, 54, fled on foot. Assisting officers from Montgomery and Smithers Police departments caught sight of Delany as he jumped into the Kanawha River, where he soon grew tired from swimming and returned to the river embankment. Delany was then taken into custody without further incident.
Delany was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing an officer and driving without a license. His bond was set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.
