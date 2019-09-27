A newly appointed Raleigh County Head Start director will be overseeing development of preschool-age
children in Raleigh County and educating and providing developmental services for a new generation of children, Raleigh Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley reported in August.
Brittany Doss was appointed to the position by the Office of Head Start of Raleigh County Community Action on Aug. 1.
Doss said her predecessor had retired after long-term service as director and that she looks forward to continuing the excellence of the local Head Start program.
“I began a little over nine years ago as a family service worker, and little did I know at that time that I would develop such a passion and love for the program,” Doss said.
Doss reported that she moved into management as the family service coordinator, shortly after starting at Head Start and, in 2017, was named assistant director for the program.
“I really started to get a clear picture of the program as a whole,” she said. “I could see the ins and outs of the day-to-day operation, how the budget aligned with our goals and the true impact we make in our children and families.”
Head Start is a federal program that fights poverty.
The 54-year-old program serves low-income families by helping prepare kids from birth to age 5 for school.
The program focuses on cognitive, social and emotional development of the children and also strives to build strong family relationships, according to benefits.gov
Cantley reported in August that Early Head Start at the RCCAA serves 84 families.
He said moms are guardians in 55 families and that 20 of the families have two parents as guardians of the family.
Grandparents lead two of the families, and a dad is guardian of one family.
The federally funded Head Start Impact Study found, through a randomized and controlled study, that Head Start children were better prepared for Kindergarten than control peer groups and made sustained gains compared to children who did not attend other preschool programs.
The study was released in 2010 by the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation of the Office of the Administration for Children and Families.
“I love the work I do and the difference our program makes in the children and families in our community,” said Doss. “When I learned that our director would be retiring, I knew I wanted to step up and lead this program.
“I want to continue to see our Head Start and Early Head Start strive for excellence, grow in number and thrive in the early childhood community.”