charleston — Applications are available for the 2020 West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
During the first two weeks of April, WV Make It Shine will provide cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.
More than 4,300 state residents participated last year and removed nearly 180 tons of litter, including over 2,000 tires, from West Virginia’s landscape.
The application deadline is March 1. Applications are available on the WV Make It Shine webpage or by contacting Joshua Hamrick, WV Make It Shine coordinator, at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or by phone at 1-800-322-5530.