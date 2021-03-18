Main construction on the dam rehabilitation project at Lake Stephens is finished, according to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.
Remaining work to be done in order to open the dam area and boat launch are paving and repairing some loose rocks on the arches on the spill way.
Dam parking, which has been closed since September 22, will continue to be closed until all the work is completed.
Starting on April 1, the boat launch at the marina will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no fee to launch from the marina in the month of April or until the remaining work is finished in the dam area. The Marina Launch will be open for launching only.
The Marina store and docks will open on May 1 at which time the launch fee will take effect.