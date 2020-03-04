After celebrating a soft opening at the beginning of the year, Roma’s “Pizza Grill Curry”- a small, privately owned business located at 113 Main Street in Beckley- is slated to host their official re-grand opening at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6.
According to Dinesh Lamichhane, who co-owns the restaurant with his friend of 13 years Sandeep Chug, the pair decided to take over Roma Pizza & Grill after the restaurant closed nearly a year ago.
“Sandeep and I worked in other restaurants together and he worked in Roma’s as a chef when it closed. We wanted to revive it and make it new and better.”
At the time of its closing, Roma’s had been open nearly 20 years.
After getting business in order and changing the restaurant’s name to highlight the new curry-based menu options, Lamichanne and Chug opened their doors in the first weeks of January with four employees.
“Business was slow at first, but once people knew we had re-opened they started coming back,” Lamichanne stated, adding that he believes it is a combination of the restaurant’s history and new taste that is bringing in business.
Currently, Roma’s menu features a variety of staple Italian foods such as pizza, calzones, pizza rolls and stromboli, but they also offer cheesesteaks, burgers, vegetarian and keto meals and several curry items, including chicken tikka masala and chicken curry.
The restaurant also offers menu items for children and desserts- including a Nutella pie along with various flavored cheesecakes and “sweety bread.”
“We wanted to see how we were doing before we had the grand opening. Once we saw that business was good and that we were ready, we decided it was time to do something more official.”
Roma’s “Pizza Grill Curry” will commemorate the day on Friday with a small program and ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the main street location.
Lamichanne says that he never saw himself co-owning a business, but that working in the culinary world has always been his passion.
“It has always been like a hobby for us. We both love to cook. Sandeep is a great cook and I might not be as great, but I love it. I love giving people delicious food and seeing them come back again and again.”
The co-owner also revealed that following the re-grand opening, Roma’s will soon be launching an official website and will also begin working to slowly remodel the inside of the location.
For more information on Roma’s “Pizza Grill Curry,” their catering services, menu options, and more, visit their Facebook page at Roma’s “Pizza Grill Curry” or call 304-254-9900.