Main Street opening date not set

Main Street remained closed to pedestrians and motorists on Thursday, a day after the roof of a downtown building collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the street will be opened once a repair is made to the front of the collapsed building. A date as to when that would happen was not available on Thursday.
"(Contractors) must remove the front parapet area of loose brick that is on the Main Street side," said Rappold. "That doesn't solve all the problems, obviously, but it does take away imminent danger of debris falling onto Main Street.
"We don't have a definite timetable, but that's what it hinges on."
The roof of a three-story building at 120 Main St., owned by Mi Yang Walton of Fayette County, fell around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, damaging the Walton building and several adjacent buildings, including New Law Office, Wells Fargo and Jan Care.
Nobody was hurt, due to the early hour of the collapse, Rappold said. The streets and buildings were unoccupied at the time.
The city blocked traffic along Main Street, which hosts Foster's tavern and restaurant and Roma Pizza Grill and Curry, to protect the safety of the public.
"Ms. Walton, to my knowledge, and an update from (Beckley Code Enforcement officers) today has contacted her insurance company, and, as I understand, a contractor is to take care of that (parapet)," he said, adding that Walton has worked diligently with the city on the problem.
The incident was reportedly caused by a 70-year-old construction defect in the building, according to Rappold.
It was unclear how the traffic closure was impacting local businesses. Rappold said business owners had not complained to him, and the manager of Roma did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.
A call to Foster's around 5:30 p.m. Thursday was unanswered.
Rappold said that, if additional work must be performed on the building after the parapet is repaired, a second closure could occur.