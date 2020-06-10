In Fayette County voting on Tuesday, with all precincts reporting, the following results were posted.
In state races:
• Senate 10th District — Democrat William R. Laird IV earned the support of 4,651 voters as he ran unopposed. In the Republican race, Dan Hill received 2,657 votes, while Jack David Woodrum was awarded 768.
• House of Delegates 32nd District — The Republican race featured incumbents Tom Fast and Kayla Kessinger. They were challenged by Austin Simms and Austin Haynes. Kessinger led the ticket with 2,261 votes, followed by Fast with 2,144; Haynes, 1,937; and Simms, 1,332. On the Democrat side, incumbent Margaret Anne Staggers was joined by challengers Mark A. Hurt, Selina Vickers and Randy Halsey. Staggers led the ticket with 3,394 votes, followed by Vickers with 2,650; Hurt, 2,584; and Halsey, 2,221.
Results from Fayette County races were as follows:
• County commission — On the Democrat side, incumbent Denise Eskew-Scalph (2,801) turned back a challenge from Steve Eades (2,238). In the Republican portion of the ballot, Allison Rae Taylor squared off with Lois Amos, with Taylor coming out on top by a margin of 1,709 to 1,437 for Amos.
• County clerk (unexpired term) — J. Brenemen was unopposed for Republicans, garnering 2,792 votes. In the Democrat race, challenger Michelle Holly (2,600) garnered more votes than incumbent Alicia Thomas Treadway (2,462).
• Prosecuting attorney — Incumbent Jeffery “Jeff” Mauzy met up with Anthony Ciliberti for the Democrats. Ciliberti collected 2,699 votes compared to Mauzy’s 2,297. No Republican filed.
• Sheriff — In the Republican race, Charles “Chuck” Miller (2,143) outlasted Randy Prince (838). On the Democrat side, incumbent Mike Fridley held off Garland Burke, 4,339 votes to 1,012.
• Assessor — Democrat incumbent Harvey (Eddie) Young tallied 4,664 votes, while unopposed, and no Republican candidate filed for the primary.
• Surveyor — Democrat incumbent Jack R. Booda was unopposed, and there was no Republican filed against him. He secured 4,339 votes.
• • •
In one of the nonpartisan races other than the board of education, current Circuit Judge Tom Ewing of Division 1 (unexpired term) tallied 7,839 votes. He was unopposed.
Incumbent magistrates Danita G. Young (Division 1), Richard “Rick” Pannell (Division 2), Sam Parsons (Division 3) and Sharon R. McGraw (Division 4) were all top vote-getters in their respective divisions.
Young, with 5,872 votes, outpaced challenger Susie Worley-Jenkins, with 2,487. Pannell (5,112) got by challenger Wanda McCune (3,165). Parsons (5,898) outpolled challenger John Brent Cashion (2,330). McGraw, who registered 7,700 votes, was unopposed.
Votes will be canvassed on Monday, June 15. County Clerk Alicia Treadway says she is aware of at least 300 provisional ballots to be counted, as well as any Election Day provisional ballots that occurred at the polls, plus any ballots that were postmarked by the deadline.
— Cheryl Keenan and Steve Keenan contributed to this story.