Beckley Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director Jerry Rose said audiences can expect to see first-hand the magic of Christmas on stage during their annual performance of “The Nutcracker” this week.
“Hopefully everybody feels a little bit of the Christmas spirit and the joy of being young again and the magic of Christmas from the performance,” Rose said.
Performances of “The Nutcracker” will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door, at Beckley Dance Theatre’s studio at 112 Raleigh Ave. in Beckley or by calling its office at 304-255-5684.
Prior to these public performances, Rose said his dancers will perform for more than 2,000 students from Raleigh and Fayette counties during two performances Thursday and Friday morning.
Rose said his dancers always look forward to these initial performances for local students.
“Honestly, (the kids) are the best audiences ever. They are fantastic. They love it,” Rose said. “And they applaud everything.”
He added that the majority of the students in the audience for initial performances are elementary school age, and he loves watching their expressions and the smiles that appear on their faces as they watch history come to life during the performance.
“They appreciate it and are awed by it and their reactions are wonderful, they're just wonderful,” Rose said.
Rose said he hopes the performance will bring back fond childhood memories for other audience members.
“This production is magical,” he said. “It’s magical because it snows on stage right in front of the audience. It’s also magical because one little toy in one scene is child size and in the next scene it becomes as big as a car. That’s what is magical about ‘The Nutcracker.’”
In early November, Mayor Rob Rappold signed a proclamation declaring Nutcrackers Days in Beckley, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, which is when the performances take place.
While this proclamation has become an annual tradition, Rose said it’s also unique and makes the performances that much more special as he knows of no other city in the world to make such a declaration “as part of the celebration of the ballet.”
Rose said the Beckley Dance Theatre will also perform “The Nutcracker” at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on Dec. 29 and 30.
To purchase tickets from The Greenbrier call 855-453-4858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.