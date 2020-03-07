West Virginia Explorer Magazine is issuing its annual call for Mountain State ramp feasts and festivals, though editors are concerned that smaller ramp dinners may be in decline as a result of the state’s aging, declining population.
“While these events are growing in popularity, the volunteers who have helped manage many of them are aging,” editor and publisher David Sibray said of smaller dinners, which serve as fundraisers for community organizations.
“Several long-standing annual dinners sponsored by churches have ended the tradition because their congregations are aging and dwindling.”
Ramps, or wild leeks, are among the first edible plants to appear in Appalachia in spring, and community dinners that celebrated their arrival became traditional.
Sibray said he urges organizations that sponsor annual dinners to email their information to editor@wvexplorer.com and to include menus, times, dates, pricing, and contact phone numbers.