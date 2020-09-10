Less than a week remains for Raleigh County organizations that provide toys to children at Christmas to apply for a grant from Mac’s Toy Fund.
Because of Covid, Mac’s has been forced to cancel its annual toy distribution event. So as not to interrupt the fund’s number of consecutive years of operation — 2020 would mark its 90th year — Mac’s officials decided to offer grants to organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children.
The grant application can be filled out and submitted online at bafwv.org. Grants of up to $5,000 are available.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Grants will be awarded by Oct. 1.
The fund will continue to accept monetary donations. They can be sent to Mac’s Toy Fund, 5112 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Online donations can be made at PayPal.com/macstoyfund.
For information, call 304-222-4972.