The date of Mac’s Toy Fund’s annual distribution event is less than two weeks away and the fund is still in need of used toys, bicycles, coats and monetary donations.
Mac’s is an 89-year-old 501-c-3 organization that provides new and used toys to Raleigh County children in need at holiday time. It is aided by hundreds of volunteers who help collect and repair used toys and bikes, gather coats, hats, mittens and gloves and help the recipients on the day of the distribution.
It is these volunteers who have kept Mac’s going throughout its history.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our volunteers,” commented Mac’s Treasurer Sherrie Hunter.
There are still opportunities for anyone to help Mac’s this year.
Donations of used toys can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive (across from Little Caesar’s pizza) weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and at Beckley Newspapers, 801 N. Kanawha St., during regular business hours.
Used bicycles can be taken to Beckley Fire Station No. 3 on Eisenhower Drive.
Monetary donations are accepted two ways — by mail at PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802, or online at paypal.com/macstoyfund.
Following are the latest monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund:
Leslie and Lena Cox of Beckley, $100
Bruce and Vanessa Miller of Coal City, $100
Tracy and Janie Webber of Daniels, for grandchildren and new great-grandson Andy, $100
Anonymous, $25
John and Cathy White of Beckley, $50
Nora and Bobby Lester of Ghent, $50
Tony and Aneta Bazzie of Beckley, $25
Lydia Ormandy Bible Study, $50
Hatty Wickline, in memory of Ernest Wickline, $20
Anonymous, $50
Willard Walker of Fairdale, in honor of Melva Jean Walker, $50
Maggie L Walker Temple #738, $25
Anonymous, $30
Today’s total: $675
Total to date: $8,365
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25801. Online donations can be made at PayPal.Me/macstoyfund