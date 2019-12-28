Donations continue to arrive to help Mac’s Toy Fund meet its financial obligations for this year’s toy distribution to Raleigh County children in need. Several thousand attended the event Dec. 21 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Mac’s operates each holiday season on the donations it receives. From those funds it must pay for new toys, coats, fruit, bikes, bicycle parts,venue rental and other incidentals.
It is not too late to make a donation for 2019. Donations are tax deductible.
Mail donations to Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box 2398. Beckley, WV 25802 or donate online at paypal.com.macstoyfund
The most recent donations were received from:
Jim, White Sulphur Springs, $25
“Mr. Dirtball,” $40
John and Susan Clark of Piney View, $50
Judy Gillian of Sandstone, $30
Elmer and M. and Martha Day of Beckley, in memory of Rev. and Mrs. Day, $50
Paul and Linda Prince of Shady Spring, “Thank you all for not forgetting the kids. Merry Christmas and God’s blessings in 2020;”$50
Terry and Jacquelyn Musick of Beckley, $200
Danell and Jeanette Lilly of Crab Orchard, $100
Doug Ramsden of Daniels, in memory of Sarah Holland, $100
Ralph and Joyce Waddell of Beckley, $25
Interior Concepts of Beckley, $50
GFWC Woman’s Club of Beckley, $50
Meadows Oil Co., in memory of James E. Meadows Sr., $100
Today’s total: $850
Total to date: $24,237.85
l l l
Correction: A name was inadvertently confused in the Mac’s Toy Fund list that ran in Friday’s paper. The correct listing should have been:
Linda Day in memory of husband and brother, Kenneth Day and Ronnie Steele