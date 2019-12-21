Hundreds of children will swarm the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center today at the 89th annual Mac’s Toy Fund distribution event.
Each holiday season since 1930, Mac’s has aided children of Raleigh County who otherwise might have a giftless Christmas. Thanks to the generosity of countless donors from around the region, Mac’s is able to provide toys, bicycles, coats, hats, gloves and more to these children.
The need for aid seems to grow every year. Several hundred additional children were added to Mac’s invitation list this year. As a result, it takes more money each year to meet the need.
Even though the excitement of the distribution will be over after today, the need will continue with a multitude of bills to be paid.
If you would like to share in the warm glow that helping others at Christmastime brings, there is still time to make a monetary donation to Mac’s Toy Fund.
The most recent donations
were received from:
Troy and Jean Mitchem of Crab Orchard, in memory of beloved grandson Troy G. Mitchem III, gone 10 years too soon, $25
John and Edith Adkins of Mount Hope, $50
Eric and Betty Fritz of Crab Orchard, in memory of son Bubbles Grose, $100
United Bank Kids Classic Arcade, $2,500
Freda and Wayland Feamster of Beckley, $100
Anonymous, $20
Eileen Rahall of Beckley, in memory of Mike, Jeffery and Michael Rahall, $65
Anonymous, $250
John and Kierstin Tudor of Beckley, $50
Rock Lick Community Church, Minden, $200
Phillip and Marlena Zsoldas of Beckley, $50
Eva Kay Cardea of Charleston, in memory of Arnold T. and Eva Moye Kessinger and Harry S. Cardea, $1003
Brycen Sawyers of Layland, in memory of great-great-grandmother Truesby Martin, who donated every year in his name, $20
Dennis and Margaret Pack, in memory of parents J.E. Pack and Fred Daniels and brothers and sisters, $20
Today’s total: $3,550
Total to date: $17,366
Checks can be mailed to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
PO Box 2398
Beckley, WV 25802
Donate online at:
paypal.com.macstoyfund