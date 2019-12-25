Mac's Toy Fund helps make wishes come true

Mac’s Toy Fund hopes everyone had a merry Christmas and that all your wishes came true.
But even with all of the hoopla of the big day fast becoming a new holiday memory, Mac’s still is seeking donations to help pay for last week’s toy distribution party for Raleigh County children.
While the last several visits from the mailman fattened the fund’s bank account a bit, some bills remain outstanding.
All of your donations are greatly appreciated and go a long way toward hellping the 89-year-old charity continue its mission to aid Raleigh County youngsters.
There are two ways to donate: by mail at Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802, or online at paypal.com.macstoyfund.
The most recent monetary donations were received from:
Reba Crawford, $50
Alter Ego LLC, $250
Rachel Harvey of Charleston, $100
Jeanie Moore of Beckley, in memory of Darrell Moore and in honor of grandkids Oliver and Reagan, $30
For Amber, Noah, Sydney, Tiffany and Trina; Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! $100
The Dayton family, Henderson, Nev.; $50
Sue Osborne of Beckley, $50
John Smith of Daniels, $50
Anonymous, $1,500
James and Linda Smith of Coal City, in memory of grandson Tyler Ray Smith, $50
Linda Day of Beckley, in loving memory of beloved husband Kenneth Day and brother Ronnie Smith, $50
Robert and Ellen File of Beckley, in honor of Sarah File Linaberger, Lindsay Catherine File and Laura File Long, $100
Mary Stillwell of Beckley, remembering Dan Stillwell, $100
Polly and Bobby Legg of Beckley, in memory of Michelle Legg, Patsy Houck and Bob Kosnoski, $50
Walt and Linda Harper of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Dylan, Madison and Destiny; “Merry Christmas and God bless all the children!” $100
Men’s Bible Class, Oak Grove Christian Church, $200
Richard Reed of Daniels, $25
David Reitz of Daniels, $50
Charles Cappellari of Beckley, $250
Jerry and Colleen Redden of Beaver, $50
Jerry and Deb Swanson of Ghent, in memory of Mary Jane Shingler, $50
Robert and Jody Smith of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in memory of Natalie Jo, $100
Bruce and Patty Greene of District Heights, Md., in memory of children, Ira and Norma and Baby Victoria, $100
David Davis and family in memory of Judy Davis; “It’s for the kids,” $250
Thomas Thorne of Beckley, in memory of Brenda Thorne, $100
Rita and James Harper of Beckley, for children Lynn, Ann, Jason Lee and Jaime Lyn Harper; grandkids, Priya, DJ, Lira, Noah, Lucas, Jackson, Axl, Vivian and the dog, Maggie; “Thanks for all the good things you do for the children and their parents. May God bless you and your helpers,” $30
Denny and Linda Cole of Oak Hill, in memory of our parents, Norman and Mildred Barger and Dennis and Mary Cole, $100
Dr. Paul and Mabel Loflin of Beaver, $50
Wayne and Isabell McClure, in memory of grandson Nicholas; “Thank you for all the time and work you do for the children,” $25
Anonymous, “Thank you for being the needed Santa at Christmas,” $100
J. Scott and Suzanne Cole of Greensburg, Pa., $40
Hazel Tedder of Beckley, in memory of Cy Tedder, $50
Today’s total: $4,210
Total to date: $23,387.85
Mail donations to Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box, Beckley, WV 25802, or donate online at paypal.com.macstoyfund