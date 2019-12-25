Toys, bikes, dolls and coats, oh my! Hats, mittens, gloves and fresh fruit, too.
All were a part of the 89th annual Mac’s Toy Fund holiday gift distribution Dec. 21 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tickets to the event were mailed to Raleigh County parents of children ages 1-12 who receive assistance by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services.
Donations of all kinds were needed. Used toys can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Newspapers, 801 N. Kanawha St. Bikes were be taken to Beckley Fire Station No. 3 on Eisenhower Drive.
Shady Spring High School cheerleaders have been collecting used coats since Thanksgiving; they combined with new ones bought by Mac’s.
Faith Community Church members were be on hand to distribute hats, mittens and gloves.
Volunteers like these are what makes Mac’s work. People of all ages who would like to help by volunteering on the day of the distribution were encouraged to come out and join the fun. Volunteers were put to work stocking toys, carrying boxes to patrons’ cars and helping them through the lines.
As always, monetary donations are needed to offset the cost of providing toys and other gifts to the children.
Following are the most recent donations received via mail and online:
Ruth Baker of Beckley, $50
Vickie Bandy, in memory of Eugene Bandy and the Men’s Bible Class of Welcome Baptist Church, $30
Angela Rash of Beaver, $20
James Slade of Wellington, Fla., $50
Kathie Thornhil of San Diego, Calif., in memory of Warren and Carol Thornhill, $500
Seed Faith Blessings, $50
Eric and Betty Fritz of Crab Orchard, in memory of son Bubbles Grose, $100
Crab Orchard-MacArthur Lions Club, $100
Ray and Frances Dickerson of Beckley, in memory of son Harold, $50
Anonymous, $25
Charles and Cora Littlejohn of Beckley, in memory of nephew Charlie Bowling, $100
Anonymous, “I have great memories of everything from Mac’s Toy Fund as a child. Thank you for all you do.” $35
Karen Thomas of Beckley, $100
William and Kathryn Nordlund of Glen Morgan, in memory of DeeDee Corey, $100
Margaret and Jan Datsko of Beckley, $100
Today’s total: 1,410
Send donations to Mac’s Toy Fund, PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802, online at paypal.com.macstoyfund
Editor’s note: This list was inadvertently omitted from the newspaper.