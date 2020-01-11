Mac’s Toy Fund donation:

Nick, 71, of Oak Hill, died January 8, 2020, Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Celebration of life January 12, Dun Glen Picnic Shelter, Thurmond, 2-3 pm. Graveside rites and committal service 3:30 pm, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
Zida Aliff Trent, 95, of Laurel Branch, Clear Fork, WV, died January 6. Funeral services 1 pm, Saturday, January 11, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Trent Family Cemetery, Laurel Branch.
Howard C. 'Ponky' Pack, 66, of River Ridge, died Jan. 8, Cottingham Hospice House, long illness. Service 11 a.m. Jan. 14, Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel. Burial Farley Cemetery, River Ridge. Arrangements by Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors, Hinton.