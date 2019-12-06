Other recent Mac’s Toy Fund donations:

Michael Bandy, in memory of Eugene Bandy, $30

Anonymous, $50

Lynn and Bill O’Brien of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Eli, Kinsey and Dayton; $150

Alma Lowry, in memory of Jim Lowry, $25

J.C. and Sharon Barber of Beckley, $100

Eddie and Theresa Stafford of Beckley, for grandsons Luke, Dillon, Levi, Jaxon and Zach; “God bless you!” $75

Marcella and James Cook of Shady Spring, $25

Larry and Terry Poe of Sophia, in memory of Millard and Mary Poe, $50

Patricia Johnston of Beckley, in memory of Pat and Harold Johnston, $200

Robert, Melinda, Cameron and Carter Kiss of Charleston, $100

Trap Hill Middle School Student Council; “Thank you for all that you do;” $545

Wickline Insurance, $100

 

Today’s total: $1,450

Total to date: $7,690

Monetary donations can be sent to:

Mac’s Toy Fund

P.O. Box 2398

Beckley, WV 25801

Online donations can be made at:

PayPal.Me/macstoyfund

