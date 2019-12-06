Other recent Mac’s Toy Fund donations:
Michael Bandy, in memory of Eugene Bandy, $30
Anonymous, $50
Lynn and Bill O’Brien of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Eli, Kinsey and Dayton; $150
Alma Lowry, in memory of Jim Lowry, $25
J.C. and Sharon Barber of Beckley, $100
Eddie and Theresa Stafford of Beckley, for grandsons Luke, Dillon, Levi, Jaxon and Zach; “God bless you!” $75
Marcella and James Cook of Shady Spring, $25
Larry and Terry Poe of Sophia, in memory of Millard and Mary Poe, $50
Patricia Johnston of Beckley, in memory of Pat and Harold Johnston, $200
Robert, Melinda, Cameron and Carter Kiss of Charleston, $100
Trap Hill Middle School Student Council; “Thank you for all that you do;” $545
Wickline Insurance, $100
Today’s total: $1,450
Total to date: $7,690
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
P.O. Box 2398
Beckley, WV 25801
Online donations can be made at:
PayPal.Me/macstoyfund