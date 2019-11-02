As the economic situation of families worsened in the early years of the Great Depression, many children were to face a bitter Christmas without a single present waiting for them under the tree.
Seeing this need, the editor of the Beckley Post Herald, Ted “Mac” McDowell, and his wife – who were unable to have children of their own – decided to help in any way they could.
So McDowell urged readers in his “Wakin’ Em Up” column to donate to the cause.
“It is an awful thing for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and not have a single toy,” he wrote. “I don’t know if you have ever had that experience or not, but at any rate, you can remember the thrill of every Christmas morning to rush down and see all that Santa had left.”
Although his 1930 initial campaign netted about $100, the legacy that McDowell left was priceless.
“The toys didn’t amount to much,” he wrote concerning the outcome of the first drive. “A dime or a quarter … but the happiness those kids got out of being remembered on Christmas was wonderful to behold and was well worth the cost.”
“This is all true today,” said Dawn Dayton, former managing editor of The Register-Herald and president of Mac’s Toy Fund – a title she has had held since 1997.
“It has been going on for all that long and has never faltered in all these years.”
According to Dayton, starting with its inception in 1930, Mac’s Toy Fund continued to grow each year as it shifted from a simple charity event conducted by the local paper into an independent organization dedicated to fulfilling the needs of as many children as possible.
“Eventually, it became a toy party that was held every year the week before Christmas where kids would be able to form a line, come in one by one and pick out a toy they liked,” she explained.
In 1988, Mac’s Toy Fund was officially incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and today, Mac’s gift-giving day is by invitation through the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and is limited to children residing in Raleigh County.
“They (DHHR) know where the need is,” Dayton explained, adding that anyone who receives assistance from the DHHR and has a child in their home (newborn to age 12) will receive an invitation in the mail.
Individuals who do receive an invitation are entitled to one new toy and one used toy per child.
Dayton said he number of children served each year through the fund increases by several hundred individuals.
“Last year we sent out over 5,000 tickets and at least half came out that morning," Dayton said. "We aren’t sure how many tickets will be sent out this year, but we anticipate it will be as many as last year if not a few more.”
Dayton is returning to the campaign this season after facing several health episodes and challenges that left her unable to help with the event last year.
Although she is in kidney failure and on dialysis, she is feeling “almost back to normal.”
“I really missed helping,” she said. “I am doing very well, and I am happy to get back.”
Having officially retired from The Register-Herald last year, Dayton expressed her desire to continue her role with Mac's and is eager to be involved with this season’s event.
“I want to do it as long as possible," Dayton said. "This is a very worthy cause and I would hate to see anything happen that would diminish it in any way.
"As long as there is a need and I am able, I’m going to be there for Mac’s Toy Fund.”
As it has expanded over the years, the toy fund has evolved. Also on the list of gifts are coats, bikes, and bags of fresh fruit.
“Each year we have hundreds of volunteers that just want to be there for people," Dayton said. "Mac’s is an entirely volunteer organization. People volunteer, not because they expect anything in return, but out of the goodness of their hearts.”
Aid from local organizations, businesses and individuals is vital to Mac’s Toy Fund.
“The fund is totally self-sufficient," Dayton said. "We receive no aid from anyone except our donors and volunteers, and we couldn’t do without them.”
Each year, donors and volunteers donate coats, hats and mittens, host bike drives, donate new toys, refurbish old toys and make sure they are functional, carry items to people’s cars on the day of the event. They help children pick out their special toy as they go through the line, setting up the event, helping clean up when the drive is over, making monetary donations and by sacrificing their time.
Not only would it be impossible to undertake such an event without all of the help Mac’s sees each year, every single volunteer makes a difference in a child’s life.
“It’s important for kids not to think that because they don’t have as much as the next child that they aren’t as important as anyone else,” Dayton explained. “I think this helps with that and lets them know that people actually do care about them and we are here for them.”
Illustrating how significant Mac’s Toy Fund is to the individuals who receive an invitation, Dayton explained that it doesn’t matter how cold it is outside or if there is snow, rain, or sleet, people will line up outside on the morning of the party, or some may even camp out outside the night before to be there early and get the earliest selection out of what is offered.
“It becomes a social event, really," Dayton said. "It means a lot to people, and that’s born out of the gratitude that they show. I’ve seen mothers with tears in their eyes who were able to give their child something for Christmas when they couldn’t do that before.”
As she thought back on toy parties of the past, Dayton recalled one instance that warmed her spirits and reminded her of why she holds the work close to her heart.
“There was a little girl who was about 5 who was looking through the tables of toys and found an old rag doll that was brown from age and had stringy yellow hair made from yarn," Dayton said. "The doll wasn’t very pretty, but to that little girl it was worth its weight in gold.”
Dayton asked the young girl if she was sure that was the doll she wanted to take home, that there were other, prettier dolls on down the tables.
“She just kept saying that that was her dolly and she carried it all the way through and took it home with her that day,” Dayton said, chuckling. “I am sure that doll meant more to her than anything. It’s the moments like that that you know you’re making a difference in that particular child’s life. That is why I keep doing this.”
So, what makes Mac’s Toy Fund special compared to the plethora of other organizations and charities that debut during the Christmas season?
Dayton said she thinks that Mac’s stands out because of two things: its longevity and its tradition.
“This is our 89th toy party," Dayton said. "That is a long time to have a charity without stopping even for just one year.
"Mac’s Toy Fund is something people can rely on, and we are carrying on a tradition," Dayton said. "We have talked to individuals who, when they were younger, were ‘Mac’s kids.’ Now they are grown and want to donate and help a child like they were helped.
"It’s a special thing.”
As in years past, the 2019 Mac’s Toy Fund toy party with be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center the last Saturday morning before Christmas Day.
Monetary donations can be made out to Mac’s Toy Fund and sent to The Register-Herald at PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802. An online donation option will be announced soon.
Used toy drop-off locations will be at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd (across from Little Caesar's Pizza), Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road and The Register-Herald lobby at 801 N. Kanawha St.
Locations at which to drop off gently worn children's coats will be announced soon.
Questions can be directed to the official Mac’s Toy Fund Facebook page.