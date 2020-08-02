Lusk named Wyoming County Teacher of the Year

For the second time in her 35 years as a teacher, Charlotte Lusk has been named Wyoming County Teacher of the Year.
Lusk was also the county’s 2012 Teacher of the Year honoree.
She has spent most of her career at Mullens Elementary, where she currently teaches first grade.
Teaching students from kindergarten through seventh grade over the years, Lusk began her career at Baileysville Grade and also taught at Herndon Consolidated.
“I want every student in my class to feel special and loved,” Lusk said in 2011 when she was first awarded the honor. “They are all unique individuals with their own gifts and abilities.”
She decided to become an educator out of her love for children and her desire to make a difference in their lives.
“I love the interaction with the students and seeing the accomplishments they make,” she said recently in a press release from Wyoming County Schools.
“And, I love the people with whom I work. We are like a family.
“Things have changed a lot since I first started teaching,” she said. “We use more technology than we did in the past, which has made my job a lot easier in some ways and more challenging in others. But, ultimately, I think children are the same. They want to be loved and succeed.
“Teaching in Wyoming County is such an honor,” she said. “I grew up in this county, and my husband and I raised our children here.
“Many things have changed over the years, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the wonderful, hardworking, and caring individuals who live here.
“We have so much to be thankful for in this county, from the central office staff, to board members, administration, fellow teachers, service personnel, parents, other community members and staff. We are truly fortunate.
“As I look back over my 35 years of teaching, I am amazed and thankful that I have been able to work with and learn from so many talented individuals,” Lusk emphasized.
“Charlotte Lusk exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding educator,” said Rebecca Cooke, assistant superintendent of elementary and middle schools, in the press release.
“During her teaching career, Lusk has made a positive impact in the lives of hundreds of children. She is willing to do whatever it takes, including spending countless hours after the regular school day, to develop and bring her students exciting, innovative projects.”
Lusk and her husband Greg make their home in Corinne and have two children, both at West Virginia University.
She grew up in Corinne and is a graduate of Mullens High. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a specialization in early childhood education from Concord College, earned her master’s degree in speech communication from West Virginia University, and a reading endorsement/remedial reading certification from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
Lusk is also active in her church, First Church of God in Mullens, where she serves on the Board of Trustees and has been the church organist for nearly three decades.
Lusk is “…an extraordinary educator who strives to be a role model, not only to her students, but to her colleagues as well,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“She typifies the type of teacher who has a lifelong positive impact on her students and colleagues through her exemplary endeavors as an educator.
“Mrs. Lusk is representative of the very best in education. She is an excellent candidate for the 2021 West Virginia Teacher of the Year and deserves every consideration of this high honor.”