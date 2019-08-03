The congregation of Alderson Presbyterian Church will hold a potluck luncheon on Aug. 17 in honor of their former minister Arpad Tordai, who will be visiting the area with his family. The Tordais are from Romania.
Seeking a minister in 2005 but unable to afford a full-time call, Alderson Presbyterian instead advertised for an “intern,” according to a press release from the church.
Tordai, who had spent a previous summer in West Virginia as an intern at Edgewood Presbyterian in Lewisburg and, thus, was familiar with the area, responded to the advertisement. In the the time that had elapsed since his previous stint in the Greenbrier Valley, he had married Zsofi, and the couple had a son, Akos, who was then two years old.
The Alderson church partnered with Old Stone Presbyterian in Lewisburg to share expenses, and Sally Woodard — who was then minister at Edgewood — donated a car for the family to use. Arpad managed to obtain a one-year work visa, and the church he was going to in Romania gave him a year’s leave to take the temporary post in Alderson.
The family lived in the Alderson Manse, and Arpad preached three Sundays each month at Alderson and one Sunday at Old Stone. Shortly after their arrival, Zsofi discovered she was pregnant; Magor was born a few months later. The church’s press release describes the boy as “a little American with a slew of would-be grandparents.”
The family is warmly remembered in the church community and beyond.
The lunch in their honor on Saturday, Aug. 17, will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Alderson Presbyterian Church. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a dish or two to share. Meat, beverages and paper products will be supplied.
“Since this is their first trip back as a family, we are creating an opportunity for all those in Alderson and the surrounding area who remember them — or just want to meet them — to say hello and share a meal,” said Margaret Hambrick, one of the event’s organizers.
“The Tordais are looking forward to renewing old acquaintances and making new friends,” she added. “Those who come will enjoy seeing how the boys have grown and that Zsofi is still as beautiful as ever.”
Those planning to attend are asked to let Hambrick know by calling 304-646-2439 no later than Monday, Aug. 12.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com