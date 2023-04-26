In his 25-year tenure with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Dave Stafford was known as someone who took pride in his work and had a presence that could calm any room.
“In every position that he held from road patrol to chief deputy, he took pride in that and he always did the best that he could,” said Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday.
Stafford, 55, passed away Sunday after a short illness.
A celebration of Stafford’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Family Worship Center in Beckley. The family will receive visitors two hours prior.
Having worked with Stafford for several years, Canaday said that he was committed to serving his country and his community.
Stafford was a U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and West Virginia National Guard veteran. He was also a police officer with the Sophia and Mabscott police departments prior to joining the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to his professionalism, Stafford was also a compassionate person, Canaday said.
“One of the things that I remember most from Dave (Stafford) is just seeing the pride that he took in his job and the compassion that he had for the people that he served,” Canaday said. “He really took this job and this responsibility to heart.”
For the past few years, Stafford has served as the bailiff for Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick as well as supervisor for court security.
Kirkpatrick said Stafford had a way about him that keep everyone in the courtroom calm and at ease.
“He was such an imposing figure that he was able to use his presence to quell any disturbances,” Kirkpatrick said. “No prisoner ever gave him any trouble in the holding cell or in the courtroom. But Dave was actually a very kind person whose generosity was limitless. He did so much for other people and never wanted any recognition for himself.”
While he took his job seriously, Kirkpatrick said Stafford enjoyed playing practical jokes.
“He surprised me at my birthday. He brought a 350-pound Bigfoot statue in and put it in my office the night before my birthday,” Kirkpatrick said. “He had to get a forklift to bring it up ... He put it in my office so whenever I came in the next morning, there it was just standing and greeting me as I came in.”
The statue is now in the hallway on the third floor of the Raleigh County judicial building just outside of Kirkpatrick’s courtroom.
“He was just very kind and attentive,” Kirkpatrick said. “He's left a huge void in our courthouse family, the sheriff's department and the community at large. He will be sorely missed.”
Canaday said the entire Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will be able to take part in the celebration of life for Stafford on Thursday thanks to the help from local police departments including the state police.
“For us, the most important thing is just to be there and be able to honor him,” Canaday said.
