A veteran Fayette County Schools teacher/administrator took his everyday leave of the hallways at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“I wanted to get to 40 years of service, and I made it to 38,” retiring Valley PK-8 principal Lee Loy said after overseeing a meeting with faculty and staff during the last week of school. “I think I made the right choice.
“I’m still going to be affiliated with Fayette County. I have two communities I want to stay very active in, and hopefully that will turn out.”
Loy won’t say goodbye to the school system entirely. “I’m going to be on the sub list (for administration),” he said. He said he’ll also be available to help out in a pinch at the school when a shortage of manpower arises “because nobody wants to come down here in the Valley.”
“I told Dr. (Randy) Darnell (his previous assistant who has been hired to replace Loy) I’d help him out with that.”
Loy will also explore other areas in life after concluding his full-time vocation.
“I have a few lines in the water of some things I’m interested in,” he said. “I’m really interested in trying to get a youth center started up in either Montgomery or Smithers to afford some other education for our kids at the school after-hours.
“I’m not just concerned with the sports, but I also want to do the social mental awareness (activities) with those kids.”
Such a project would entail possibly seeking grant funding to support a stand-alone site, he noted.
Born and raised in Moundsville, Loy received an undergraduate degree from Glenville State College before embarking on his professional career in Fayette County.
“I actually started my career up here in 1985,” he said. And he stayed in Fayette for the duration. “I didn’t travel anywhere.”
“My very first position was at Falls View Elementary, then I went out on a permit status and I worked at Powellton under Dennis O’Donnell, a good, dear friend of mine,” said Loy. “From there, I went to Beards Fork and Page.”
Stops then followed at Montgomery Middle and Meadow Bridge, and he came to Valley High in 1991, and “I’ve been here ever since.”
At Valley, Loy was elevated to an assistant principal’s post in 2002 when Anna Kincaid-Cline moved to the central office. Also, he was kept on as a facilitator/teacher.
In 2006-07, he was principal Ray Londeree’s assistant, and he eventually assumed the principal’s post. “I’ve actually done the administration longer than I have the teaching.” He was an art teacher in the classroom.
He worked with Londeree and assistant principal John McGinnis immediately before taking the reins.
Of late, he has had some health issues. Loy had full knee replacement surgery on Feb. 6. “And, on the eve of my 60th birthday, I had a heart attack and had to have a stent put in,” he said.
Loy, a Montgomery resident, will turn 61 in September. “I’m doing wonderful. God has blessed me.”
Loy was among the administrators charged with overseeing the transition of students and staff from closed Gauley Bridge High School to Valley High in the mid-2000s, then the more recent closure of Valley High and transition to a PK-8 facility.
“We’ve gone through some changes, some rough changes, but I think that the direction the county is going in is the correct one,” said Loy. “It affected me (the VHS closure); I had two grandkids who were going here, and they had to go to another school. But, the decision making had to happen in order for our educational situation to get better, and I’m a full supporter of our educational system. Fayette County’s got a tremendous, tremendous professional staff and administration who takes care of business. We’re like every other county; we’re short of people. We need more people, but the ones we have are dedicated.”
“I think the transition has happened now,” he continued. “I think people are a little bit more settled. We just passed a levy, and that says a lot about the changes. Do I see more coming? Yes, I do see more coming. I think all of the counties are going to be affected by the shortage of teachers, and there may be a different outlook on maybe regional centers.
“And I see it on both sides of the fence because I’m also part of the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission). Being a board of director for nine years now, we’ve seen a lot of changes just in sports alone that’s really going to affect education, too. That’s that part of the social well-being for our kids.”
On academics at Valley, he said, “We’re progressing. Are we where we need to be right now? No. But we have made some progression, and I think we now have a foundation built that, with the new administration coming in, they’re going to take it even further.
“My full hope and belief in this school is that it will one day be a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.”
“I’ve just had a blessed, terrific career,” Loy concluded. “I’ve met more people, friends, colleagues, that have helped me along the way; it’s astronomical. I can’t thank them all.
“I’ve had some excellent superintendents. I’ve had 11, and I’m not doing 12. I’ve seen a lot of changes and growth in Fayette County, and I do believe that Mr. (Gary, the current superintendent) Hough definitely has the solutions right now. He’s a fantastic man. I think the world of him.”
Of Darnell, his replacement, Loy said, “He’ll do a tremendous job. He’s a fine, Christian man with good values, and he focuses on the students first, and that’s what you’ve got to have.” Loy’s last day on the county payroll will be June 30.
With the number of public schools normally associated with the Valley District now whittled down to one, Loy said, “There’s a lot of times people think that things are not happening here. We’re getting a brand new roof right now, a brand new HVAC system, we’re getting an outside classroom. They have done tremendous work inside this building to convert it into an elementary school.
“I think one thing we have found down here is between our people and the communities down here, no matter what’s thrown at us, we get it done.”
