Concern citizens held a “Love Peace & Unity Walk” Sunday afternoon in East Park neighborhood of Beckley. The walk took place because of recent shootings in the Beckley area.
Saturday night three people were injured after suffering gunshot wounds. The shootings occurred near the intersection of Sheridan Street and 7th Avenue in the East Park section of the city. Initial reports indicated none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
The shootings follow two fatal shootings from earlier this week. Malique Medley, 30, of Beckley, was shot and killed Thursday night just a street over from Saturday’s shootings. A 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Harper Road area earlier in the week.
