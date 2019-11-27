HospiceCare’s 36th annual Love Light Tree is now on display at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea. In addition, a Love Light Wreath is displayed at City National Bank in the Fairlea Kroger store.
For each donation made in memory or honor of a loved one who has fought or is currently fighting a life-limiting illness, an ornament will be placed on the tree or wreath. Members of the community are welcome to visit the Peyton Hospice House to place an ornament on the tree between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tina Alvey