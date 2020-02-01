Louisos presents trails plan to commission

Gene Kistler, right, from Lansing, speaks during a Fayette County Commission meeting about what the trail system - and trails in general - at Wolf Creek Park means to not only Fayetteville, but the region as a whole at the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville on Friday. People volunteering and working on the Wolf Creek Park recreational trail system came to the meeting to voice their desire to finish up the project and get it finished to the county commission and to ensure the money allocated for its completion gets used in the right way. Gene Kistler, right, from Lansing, speaks during a Fayette County Commission meeting about what the trail system - and trails in general - at Wolf Creek Park means to not only Fayetteville, but the region as a whole at the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville on Friday. People volunteering and working on the Wolf Creek Park recreational trail system came to the meeting to voice their desire to finish up the project and get it finished to the county commission and to ensure the money allocated for its completion gets used in the right way. “Trails are the ballfield of the the 21st century,” Kistler said. “Its been shown trails are part of the foundation for sustainable economic development and growth in rural America. This presents a great opportunity for small communities in West Virginia surrounded by recreational resources. We’re not talking about only tourism, but jobs and economic development.” (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald)