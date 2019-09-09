"Lot o' Shakespeare" to feature a lot of Shakespeare

ATHENS — Timothy Mooney is an author, actor, an adaptor, an acting coach and a specialist on Shakespeare and Moliere and he has a lot of Shakespeare to share in “Lot o’ Shakespeare,” scheduled to be performed Thursday, Sept. 17, at Concord University.
The 7 p.m. one-man show in the H.C. Paul Theatre of the Alexander Fine Arts Center on the Athens campus will feature Mooney delivering a monologue from every Shakespearean play.
Earlier in the day, Mooney will offer a workshop presenting tips on performing Shakespeare. The workshop, titled "Shakespeare Spaghetti," is open to Concord students and the general public. It will be at 2 p.m. in the H.C. Paul Theatre.
According to Karen Vuranch, CU theater instructor, Mooney offers an “energetic and unique presentation.”
Mooney, who is the founder and former editor of The Script Review and the former artistic director of Chicago’s Stage Two Theatre, presents five additional one-man shows around the country. For more than 15 years, he has toured nationally, performing Shakespeare, Moliere and other classics.
Admission for both the workshop and the performance of "Lot o’ Shakespeare" is $5 for the general public. Concord students, faculty and staff are admitted free.
For more information, contact the box office at 304-384-5101. Tickets can be purchased on the night of the event at the box office. Concessions will also be sold, but those in attendance are asked not to bring food or drinks into the auditorium.
The workshop and performance are sponsored by Concord University Student Activities.
For more information, contact Vuranch at 304-384-5259 or kvuranch@concord.edu