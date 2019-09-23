A self-described “moderate” Democrat, Sen. Ron Stollings, D- Boone, joined the governor’s race Monday.
In a brief interview during interim meetings at the West Virginia Capitol, Stollings, a physician, said he planned to establish a governor’s office focused on substance use disorder.
West Virginia currently has an Office of Drug Control Policy within the Division of Health and Human Resources.
Stollings said federal and state funding directed toward prevention, treatment, education, housing and other services could be better coordinated at the governor’s office.
Stephen Smith, the other Democrat running for governor and the former director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, previously announced a run for governor. The West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition is a left-wing group that organizes for anti-poverty initiatives. Smith led that organization for seven years.
Stollings said that he, in comparison, has 14 years legislative experience, has served on the Higher Education Policy Commission, the University System Board of Trustees, and the Corridor G Regional Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. He also referenced himself as a “moderate” and a “centrist and a consensus builder.”
“You can come up here with all the grandiose ideas in the world, but if you can’t get 134 people – the bicameral Legislature that we have – to go along with you, then you’re not going to get anything done,” he said.
He also said he would live in the governor’s mansion. Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, sued Republican Governor Jim Justice for continuing to live in Lewisburg, while the state Constitution says the governor should live at the “seat of government.”
“You bet you I will,” Stollings said. "Yes I will. I would love to be over there. It’s the people’s house; it’s for people to come and have input, and that’s exactly what I would try to do.”
He said that he doesn’t “know it all, so I’m going to have to use that governor’s mansion as a place for people to get together and try to bring experts together, maybe fireside chats if you would.”
During the 2019 legislative session, Stollings supported a controversial bill to cut the severance tax on thermal coal, also known as steam coal, from 5 percent to 3 percent over three years.
Monday morning, Mark Muchow, deputy secretary for the state Department of Revenue, told lawmakers that state agencies have been told to prepare for budget cuts due to a downturn in the energy industry.
Stollings said he would support an “all-in energy policy” but that coal still has “some role.”
The 2020 primary election in West Virginia is scheduled for May 12. The filing deadline is January 25, 2020.
The 2020 West Virginia general election will be held on November 3.
Also in the governor’s race are Justice; Woody Thrasher, a Republican, an engineer and entrepreneur; and former West Virginia Delegate Mike Folk, a libertarian Republican known for often clashing with his party.