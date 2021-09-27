Connie VanBuren, owner of Valley Drive Barber shop, just turned 89 and retired in 2008 after barbering for 50 years.
She was married in 1951 and after a divorce in 58, she became a single mother of six children, all under the age of 6, while working at a shoe store to provide for her kids.
Her father, Tony Ciatto, knew that she wouldn’t be able to support her children making such a small income. So he offered her an opportunity that would change her life forever.
He and her mother, Gina, paid for her to attend Huntington Barber College but even more than that told her they would keep all of the children while she was gone.
Connie would come home on the weekends and still tears up to this day when she talks about how hard it was to say goodbye after the short weekend was over. Although she knew they were in good hands, she still hated being so far away but knew it was what she had to do to give them a good life. Her children were her motivation, and the selfless acts of her parents molded her into the independent woman she is today.
After she completed her schooling, her dad built a barber shop beside their home so that she could work and be close to her parents and all her children. Connie’s dad, Tony Ciatto, was also a barber but due to a stroke he was unable to continue to work. After she had been barbering for 16 years, her daughter Jamie Carr came on board. Connie and Jamie worked 34 years together in the barbershop.
Connie, who recently turned 89 years old, said she didn’t retire; she is taking time off on medical leave. There is no doubt in Jamie’s mind that her mother would still be working if she were able. After Jamie Carr graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1971, she worked for two months at Biggs, Johnson and Withrow Printing, but the job just wasn’t for her. She then took a job at Valley Drive Motor Sales in Beckley and worked there for a little over a year. Still not satisfied, she decided to follow her mother’s footsteps and at age 19 she attended Huntington Barber School.
Jamie immediately joined up with her mother to barber at the Valley Drive shop and said, “At first it was hard because I didn’t have customers, but thanks to my mom’s help it didn’t take long to build a clientele.”
Jamie said she loves barbering and truly appreciates all her loyal customers throughout the years, She said she plans to reduce her hours in the near future but has no plans to retire any time soon.