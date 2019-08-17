Carolyn Long has stayed committed to the West Virginia University system for many years. Now back in her office as WVU Tech president, she hopes her commitment will allow for growth of the Beckley campus for years to come.
Long left WVU Tech in 2018 to serve as the interim chancellor for West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC). Earlier this year, Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker took on the role and Long returned to Beckley.
Tuesday was her first official day back on the job.
Before taking on the role as interim chancellor for HEPC, Long had served almost seven years as Tech's president. She said in an interview with The Register-Herald the hustle and bustle of students getting ready to start their academic year makes her more than excited to be back.
She walked back into the role just as she left it — treating WVU Tech as if it were her family. Just prior to the interview, she had finished eating lunch with student athletes in the Bear's Den on campus.
Student athletes were back ahead of the rest of the student body, who began moving in Saturday.
Long said she was looking forward to taking part in welcome events on campus throughout the weekend.
WVU Tech's current enrollment is about the same from last year, Long said, between 1,600 and 1,700 students. She said the number wasn't "bad," but they hope for an increase in the future.
"Enrollment is trending pretty flat this year," she said. "We'd like to see one day an enrollment of 3,000 students, but we know we need growth for that."
Long said school admissions would have to reach out-of-state students to reach that number. With graduation rates among high school students decreasing across the country, enrollment at universities such as WVU Tech is a challenge if not stagnant.
With plenty of land to build out the Tech campus, Long said facility issues are on the top of the priority list when it comes to expansion. A new dormitory, planned for the corner of West Virginia and Beaver avenues, is in the works with plans for construction to begin around the end of 2019.
If construction begins on time, Long said, the new dormitory should be completed by the 2021 fall semester.
WVU Tech also has high hopes to construct an engineering building separate of its new engineering labs, something Long said the campus desperately needs.
"It will have to be a building built by donors," she shared.
WVU Tech is also partnering with other WVU campuses to offer more "2 plus 2" programs, based on degrees in leadership and recreation, where students can complete their first two years at the Beckley campus then transfer to another WVU campus for their last two years.
Long said Tech is also looking into offering a culinary degree, where the school will work collaboratively with The Greenbrier and The Resort at Glade Springs. When the WVU Tech campus was previously Mountain State University, students used kitchen facilities on campus for the culinary program, but those kitchens have remained empty.
"Those kitchens have been maintained, and we hope we will be able to get some use of them soon," Long said.
In 2018, an online survey was conducted for Beckley Common Council to help plan for advancing economic and cultural development in downtown. In the survey, WVU Tech students expressed feeling unsafe at times downtown or near campus.
"We think our campus is extremely safe," Long shared. "We have campus police that work with Beckley Police Department, and of course we have incidences, but we always try to make sure our students are well taken care of."
Long said students have access to a LiveSpace application for their cell phones, where they can allow their friends or family to track them while running errands.
"However, our students are very much a family, and very few of them go out wandering by themselves," Long said. "Personally, my biggest concern is the road our main stretch of campus is on."
The main stretch of WVU Tech's campus is located along South Kanawha Street, where no crosswalks, school zone signs, or traffic lights are present. While pursuing the placement of large, flashing, school-zone lights urging drivers to slow down, Long discovered that those types of signs are only available for public schools, not colleges.
She said she has hopes of speaking with legislators during the 2020 legislative session over the possibility of getting some sort of traffic control on the stretch of road.
In her role as interim chancellor for the HEPC, Long was tasked with looking into how the higher education system in West Virginia works, and if schools were reaching their fullest potential in benefiting the state. When asked if she felt there were too many small colleges and universities in West Virginia, Long said flatly, "I'm not answering that question."
"But I do think as a state we have to take a hard look on how we all educate kids — elementary, middle, and high school along with college," she said.
"Politically, it's probably the toughest thing for us to look at because whatever is done, it affects someone somehow and someway," she said. "We have to take a hard look to make sure we're giving a quality education to the students who come to us. I think there are a lot of things we have to look at, not just the size.
"I think we should all learn how to stand on our own two feet, and that's hard for me to say because WVU helps us out a lot," Long acknowledged. "It's just not an easy question to answer. It's an extremely difficult question to answer."
Long explained further that she does not believe there should be a smaller number of colleges in the state, but would welcome an examination of what each school does, how they are funded, and whom they serve.
"I think we need to look at it in a way where we don't harm anyone."
WVU Tech takes pride in being known for its small campus and small class sizes. It allows for more of a "sense of family," Long said.
On average, most classes at WVU Tech have 20 to 25 students in them. That number may decrease for students in upper level engineering courses.
With the majority of WVU Tech's students being commuters – about 400 students live on campus – the smaller class sizes allow for a better education.
"A lot of kids educate better in smaller classroom settings," Long said. "That's who we are, and if we got much bigger, we'd lose who we are and what we do."
When WVU Tech moved to Beckley from Montgomery a couple years ago, Long had a vision of what it would be. After leaving and now returning, she said she doesn't feel that vision has changed.
"I wouldn't say it's changed; we've just added some tentacles for more growth," she said.
Long said she was unsure if she would be back at WVU Tech or not after her year at HEPC, but was thrilled when they asked for her return.
"I'm glad I am ending my career in a place so special, because this is so special for the people who make this their home," she said. "The bottom line is making sure they are in the right place."
