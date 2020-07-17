A 40-year-old Long Branch man was shot and died Wednesday at a home in Turkey Dip, near Oceana.
About 2:30 p.m., Michael Douglas Kennedy showed up at the house in Turkey Dip and an altercation ensued, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
The homeowner shot Kennedy in the leg, apparently hitting the femoral artery. Kennedy bled to death before emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Ellison said.
The incident was captured on video and has been reviewed by the sheriff's department.
No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, Ellison said, and his name will not be released.
The investigation is continuing by Capt. Tommy Blankenship and Cpl. J.R. Harper.
– Mary Catherine Brooks