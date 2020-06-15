A 38-year-old Logan County man was killed when he was hit by a car Sunday just before 3 p.m. in Clear Fork.
Cassandra Gray, 36, of Lynco, was charged with DUI causing death.
Randy Lee Bragg II was on a bicycle, headed toward Oceana, when Gray came up behind him, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
Witness statements indicate Gray was driving erratically prior to hitting Bragg with her vehicle, Ellison said.
Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cpl. J.R. Harper, the investigating officer, executed a search warrant and had Gray's blood drawn at Welch Emergency Hospital, Ellison said.
She admitted, in a video statement, to taking heroin before the incident, Ellison said.
The investigation is continuing.
