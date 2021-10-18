Get trained. If you own or ride an ATV, visit ATVSafety.org and take the online e-course. WVU Extension Service also offers an interactive RiderCourse, where participants learn everything from proper safety equipment to wear and how to identify the parts of an ATV, to learning riding skills such as stopping and swerving quickly, riding over obstacles, and traversing hills. Learn how to operate the vehicle safely so that we can help reduce the number of injuries and deaths in West Virginia,” Haley Rosson, ATV instructor and assistant professor, WVU Davis College said.