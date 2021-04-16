CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded the contract to build Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield on Monday.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the decaying bridge. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the City of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the City of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
Brayman Construction Corporation was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $8,097,117.21.
“This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “We are pleased to be working with our Governor, the City of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge.”
White said the new bridge would be 330 feet long and provide vital access to downtown Bluefield. The project has an estimated completion date of April 2022.
The existing bridge, which has been closed since 2019, was built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side.