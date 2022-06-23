WorkForce West Virginia, in a press release, warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the program.
WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message:
“WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on (provided link) to receive payment.”
WorkForce West Virginia does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants, the release said.
“The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working diligently to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is coordinating with relevant authorities, and will continue to be vigilant for other schemes to defraud West Virginians.”