The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority unveiled a new addition to the county’s health and recreation beat on Thursday, offering a new county park.
Solid Waste Authority board members, executive director James Allen and education director Sherrie Hunter, opened Wooton Park under a sunny sky and with gusts of winds that were strong enough to wave the lush greenery surrounding the field and walking trail.
Named in honor of longtime Solid Waste Authority Chairman John Wooton, who is a local attorney and former Democratic West Virginia senator, Wooton Park features a practice field and walking track.
“We started building the park probably a couple years ago,” Allen explained. “A lot of this came from Mr. Wooton, who had the foresight to have youth playing fields, a place for people to practice.”
The practice field accommodates youth football, baseball, soccer and other sports and is named Lucas Field, in honor of Leon Lucas, a long-serving board member. The walking track, the Bailes Trail, is named for Dr. John C. Bailes, another longtime board member.
Wooton, a longtime youth sports coach, has dedicated 30 years of volunteer service to the Solid Waste Authority. He was present Thursday for the dedication of the new park.
In the beginning, the board was looking for a way to serve the community with the stretch of land. At first, Wooton said, the board had looked into building a golf course but learned that the area is already saturated with golf courses, based on population numbers.
“(A golf course) would be utilized by a certain segment of the population, but most of the people don’t play golf,” he added. “I’d been a youth coach in football and basketball, and finding a place to practice was a tough job.
“We started talking and identified the biggest need,” Wooton continued. “We decided that what we really need is a place for kids to come and practice football, baseball, soccer, whatever.”
Around 50 feet of fill dirt was placed on Lucas Field and Bailes Trail, and fencing has been added. Allen said grants are forthcoming for the project and that additional development at Wooton Park is planned for the near future.
New developments are likely to be named in honor of those who have worked or volunteered at the Solid Waste Authority, he added.
“We’ve had a lot of employees retire, so, in honor of them, we’ll look at quite a few differnt things in honor of those people,” said Allen. “We like to give back.”
Wooton Park is open Friday morning for public use. Allen said it will be open until dusk. It is at the Solid Waste Authority, 200 Fernandez Drive in Beckley, on a closed portion of the old landfill.
Solid Waste Authority members Bill Patton, E. Paul Barley, Jeremiah Johnson and Kevin Reedy attended the dedication.