By Greg Jordan
bramwell — Vacation venues typically see business slow when summer ends, but winter’s arrival and Covid-19 are not slowing down the ATV visitors coming to Mercer County.
The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail was closed down more than two months when the pandemic began earlier this year, but later it reopened and quickly started drawing out-of-state visitors again.
“It looks like we’re going to beat last year numbers,” said John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority. “We were even closed for a little more than two months due to Covid, but we sold over 55,000 permits this year. Probably more than 85 percent of them were out-of-state and nonresidents. It turned out to be a pretty good year.”
Since trail riding is an outdoor sport, people look at it as a way to social distance while still enjoying themselves, Fekete said. When the authority’s outlets sell a trail pass, the buyer is given a list of instructions detailing what they’re asked to do while in West Virginia. The instructions include wearing masks and taking other precautions while visiting local businesses and restaurants.
Overall, the winter tourism season is looking good, one local promoter said.
“Every year we’ve seen an increase during the winter,” said Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, “and with today’s technology, machines can be fitted to be more comfortable during the cold. A lot of the machines, they have heaters. They have zippered windows that keep the wind out.”
With today’s technology and winter clothing, ATV enthusiasts can ride in snowy conditions.
And visitors can combine work and recreation if they want to, Null said.
“I think because of the pandemic, people are able to work from home and able to visit a destination, and work from a cabin and enjoy the trails."
