A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry has been arrested and charged by federal authorities.
Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure the building.
John Gordon was arrested in Martinsburg on Friday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Gordon faces six federal charges.
