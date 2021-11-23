West Virginia’s Supreme Court rejected arguments that ending the practice of deducting union dues from public employees’ paychecks places undue burden on labor organizations.
The court, in a 3-2 opinion written by Justice Beth Walker, knocked down a temporary restraining order. Justices sent the full case back to circuit court, but the majority also sent the message that union arguments are unlikely to prevail over the long haul.
Justices John Hutchison and William Wooton issued a dissenting opinion and said the circuit court merely maintained a longstanding status quo through the preliminary injunction, buying time until the issues in the case could be explored more thoroughly.
