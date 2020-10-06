Economic development, marijuana exportation, Covid-19, health care, the environment and workforce readiness were talking points at Tamarack on Tuesday morning during the Meet the Candidates forum hosted by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers limited the number in the audience in order to maintain social distancing guidelines and everyone wore a mask. The event was broadcast on Facebook Live and on local radio stations.
Candidates from various races responded to a media panel's questions about West Virginia, particularly the southern counties.
In the governor's race, Gov. Jim Justice sent a video that addressed Covid, infrastructure and taxes.
"I want everyone to be super safe and take care of yourself and all of your loved ones," Justice said. "As we go forward, WV has done a lot. Through our term and what we've been able to do is to be able to appoint the most conservative court in the land for West Virginia, we've paved almost every road, we've passed through teacher pay raises ... we have done it with surpluses and without raising taxes. We've looked after small businesses, and we'll continue to do so in future."
Democratic challenger Ben Salango said he grew up in Raleigh County and that his parents started the family business, The Old Mountain Trader, in a mobile home on Sullivan Road.
"I learned first hand the relationship we had with the coal mining industry," he said. "I'm a small business owner, I'm a lawyer, I'm a county commissioner."
He said he would change the metrics of the governor's color-coded map.
"I also wouldn't make everything dependent on a central map. I would make sure there was local government control."
Salango criticized Justice for not yet spending nearly enough of the federal CARES Act funds available to the state. He said his focus would be on education, infrastructure and the opioid crisis, pointing out that the issues will still be present when Covid is addressed.
Libertarian candidate Erika Kolenich, an attorney and small business owner from Buchanan County, said she is running because she became frustrated with state politics. She spoke in favor of a free market health care system, elimination of the personal income tax over a four-year period and decriminalization of cannabis.
Del. Margaret Staggers, running for reelection to the House from District 32 and who recently recovered from Covid and documented her progress through the illness on her personal Facebook page, spoke on economic diversification in the state and in her home county.
"Part of Fayette County is based on tourism," she said. "Tourism will be fine, once we beat this virus. West Virginia is a beautiful location and Fayette County is 'Almost Heaven, West Virginia,' so we're going to get people there.
"But, we've got to beat this virus, first," she said. "How many people in here have already had it and got over it?" she asked, raising her hand. "Just me?"
Staggers said, "It's wonderful to be on the other side of this virus. So, when we finally beat this, I think we can diversify Fayette County."
Staggers is in favor of exportation of marijuana to bring more jobs to the southern part of the state.
"I have been told, from years past, that West Virginia pot is very good," she remarked, drawing laughter from the audience.
Both Staggers and Republican Del. Jeffrey Pack, a District 28 Republican incumbent, commented on the need for workforce readiness.
"We have deemed so many people 'disabled' because they could not do the job that they were doing," Staggers said, in a discussion on bringing jobs to the southern counties. "We encouraged (them that they) just go home and sit, and that encourages bad health."
She said that the state needed to find "something else for them to do."
Pack said that the key to attracting industry is a "work force that is capable."
"We have one of the lowest work force participation rates in the country," he said, adding that it is "so easy" for state residents to qualify for Medicaid and food stamps. He added that the state has a drug problem that makes it difficult for business owners to find workers who can pass a drug test.
"It's very difficult to go out and recruit Fortune 500 companies," he added.
District 32 Republican incumbent Tom Fast said legislators have passed two broadband bills.
"I think the best thing we can do is let those play out now," he said. Fast said a developing plan for speeding up development is to use roadwork and ditch work as an opportunity to lay conduits for broadband installation. "We have done that. Progress is being made."
Selena Vickers, a Democratic who is one of six candidates running for three seats in District 32, said the environment and accessibility of elected officials to the public are two concerns of hers.
When addressing two color-coded Covid maps, one by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and one by the State Department of Education that contradicted one another with information on Covid, Vickers said the error was "a problem."
"That is the job of government, to give people the information they need," she said. "When we are giving out information that is contradictory or confusing, that is a serious issue.
"We have to have good information, that is science-based information."
Melinda Fox Spencer, a write-in candidate in the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd District, said there is a need for increased focus on women and children's health.
"We have let our children go, West Virginia, for too long," she said.
Shelby Turner, another write-in candidate for the 3rd District, is a teacher and health care worker from Greenbrier County. She said small business development is a priority and addressing climate change and clean water are priorities, along with economic diversification and health care and education access for working families.
"I'm going to fight for the people," she said.
Rep. Carol Miller, the Republican incumbent, did not attend the forum.
Natalie Tennant, former Democratic Secretary of State who is challenging incumbent Mac Warner for the position, said the race is coming down to "decency and dignity." She spoke in favor of supporting diversity and small businesses.
Warner, the Republican incumbent who has a military background, said an anti-fraud task force is in place to ensure against voter fraud. He assured people they would be safe at the polls and that workers will have protective equipment and that masks will be required. Other precautions will be taken as well, he said.
State Agriculture Secretary Kent Leonhardt said "everything they can measure on, in agriculture, is up." He said a new tractor store has recently opened in the state and that the number of heads of cattle in the state have increased.
His Democratic opponent, Bob Beach, did not attend.
State Treasurer John Perdue said he has modernized the "bank of state government" to protect state tax dollars' dollars and that the Treasurer's Office is now triple money market rated for the first time in the history of the state. He said the Smart 529 College Savings program has helped 40,000 families send their children to college.
His opponent, Republican candidate Riley Moore of Harper's Ferry, said he wants to make the office more modern, more transparent and more efficient.
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said, "We've got to quit talking about our opponents.
"I'm here to represent everybody in Raleigh County."
Steele is running for reelection in District 29. His Democratic opponent, Xavier Oglesby, was not in attendance.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh 30, said the state has addressed many challenges. He wants a healthy West Virginia.
"We will continue to move forward," he said. "Please do your best in following the guidelines, and we'll get through this (Covid)."
His Republican opponent, Tyler Trump, was not in attendance.
Ben Hatfield, a Syracuse University Law School graduate and local attorney, said his time in the prosecutor's office has been valuable.
"I've been able to see from the inside out some of the problems we're facing here," he said. "We're not addressing adequately enough the root cause of that crime, being the drug and opioid epidemic."
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said she has been an prosecuting attorney since 1983.
"I've learned there's no place for politics," she said. "There's no place for Democrat or Republican.
"The qualification for this job is going to trial and winning trials. For three decades, I've won every trial."
She said she works closely with law enforcement.
Three of four candidates from the Division 5 magistrate's race shared information on their backgrounds.
Paul Blume is a former Raleigh County Sheriff's Department deputy, correctional officer and Beckley Police Department officer. He oversaw the Governor's Highway Safety Program while at BPD.
Stephanie French said she had worked in the hospice care field in South Carolina to provide end-of-life care for families and in the Richlands County, S.C., Coroner's Office and that she works closely with local charities through her position as secretary/treasurer of the Shade Tree Car Club in Beckley.
Brian Moore, a probation officer, said that a desire for honest stewardship and to ensure that nobody's rights are violated drew him to the magistrate's race.