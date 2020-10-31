United Bankshares, Inc. (United), recently reported earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 were a record $103.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $66.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $196.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $196.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.
Third quarter 2020 results produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.56%, an annualized return on average equity of 9.68% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 16.94%, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.33%, 7.79% and 14.16%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, United’s annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, the annualized return on average equity was 6.85% and the annualized return on average tangible equity was 12.19%, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.35%, 7.93% and 14.56%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2019.
Higher net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, as well as the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation acquisition. Partially offsetting the increase in net income were merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial acquisition, $10.4 million in prepayment penalties on the early payoff of three long-term FHLB advances and higher provision for credit losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard.
“Despite the continued uncertainty in the economic environment, we achieved record earnings during the third quarter of 2020 and successfully completed the Carolina Financial system conversion,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. “United has continued to focus on meeting our customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending residential property foreclosures, offering fee waivers, providing payment deferrals, and processing over 8,900 loans totaling approximately $1.3 billion under the government Paycheck Protection Program. Our credit quality and regulatory ratios remain strong and position us well to continue delivering for our customers and for continued growth”.
As of September 30, 2020, United Bankshares, Inc. (United) has consolidated assets of approximately $25.9 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the D.C. Metro region. United Bank has 231 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and the nation’s capital. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol “UBSI”.